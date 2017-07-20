Massive water main break snarls traffic in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Norwood is causing major traffic problems for motorists on Thursday.

Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the break at 845 University Avenue. Video from the scene showed a giant hole in the middle of the road.

Roads in the area are closed between Route 1 and Canton Street. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

Crews are working to make repairs. It’s not clear when roads in the area will re-open.

No injures have been reported.

