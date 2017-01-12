Matt Light’s charity raffles playoff tickets and VIP treatment

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Former Patriots offensive tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light is offering fans a chance to view Saturday’s playoff game in luxury style.

The Light Foundation is raffling tickets for one winner and a friend to see Jan. 14’s divisional round playoff game between the Patriots and Houston Texans in a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium.

The raffle’s website says the win also guarantees a lunch date with the former Patriot himself before the game, a “VIP party” for the winner and six friends at swanky bar and bowling alley Splitsville, and a night’s stay at an unnamed hotel near Norwood.

The foundation will draw the lucky winners on the afternoon of Jan. 13.

Those interested can donate as little as $10 to get 10 tickets in the raffle, or as much as $3,000 to have 3,600 tickets in the raffle. The money will be donated to the Light Foundation, a charity aiming to teach children leadership skills through outdoor activities, and to and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

