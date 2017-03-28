Matt Rascon

Matt joined the 7News morning team in January 2017 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Matt got his start in journalism as a radio reporter in Rexburg, Idaho. He transitioned to TV in Utah, where he hosted a national cable show on BYUtv, anchored for KBYU and worked as a multimedia journalist at KTVX in Salt Lake City. Before moving to Boston, Matt reported for the NBC station in San Diego.

This is Matt’s first time living in New England. He was born in San Antonio and raised in Los Angeles, Miami and Houston, where his parents still live. He also spent several months in high school living and studying in Guatemala and Paraguay. In college, he took time off to live in South Africa and Botswana for two years as a missionary for the LDS church and then spent six months in China teaching English with his wife.

Matt earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Brigham Young University. As one of four family members in news, journalism runs in his blood.

In his time off, Matt enjoys spending time with his wife and three young daughters. He’s excited to get to know the people and places in New England.

Follow Matt on Twitter

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)