Matt Ryan praises New England’s ‘great’ defense

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grew up idolizing Tom Brady while he played his collegiate football at Boston College.

One thing Ryan understands is that New England is going to be a huge test, especially with Brady at the helm.

“New England has got a great defense,” Ryan said. “Their ability to keep people out of the end zone has been unbelievable all year.”

Ryan said it was hard not fall in love with Brady while attending classes over at Chestnut Hill.

“While I was there it was hard not follow them because they had such great success,” Ryan said. “They have continued that for such a long time.”

Ryan said he exchanges text messages with Brady during the season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)