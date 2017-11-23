MATTAPAN, MA (WHDH) — Boston Police are searching for suspects after a string of robberies across several neighborhoods, the latest in Mattapan.

Investigators believe the same people are behind all of the attacks and now they’re asking for the public’s help tracking them all down.

Security video shows the moments inside a Mattapan multi-service center as three men wearing hoodies and masks walked inside and held Eugene and Marie Emanuel at gunpoint.

“I just said to myself, me and my husband, we’re dead,” Marie said.

The couple just opened the convenience store about 3 months ago. They told 7News how Saturday night was one of the scariest moments of their lives.

Eugene tried to stay as calm as possible.

“I saw him get through the door, he took the gun, went pop pop, like this, and said ‘don’t move, freeze, give me all the money here.’”

Eugene said the store alarm went off and the three men took off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Police believe the same three men are behind other armed robberies at stores in Hyde Park and Roslindale as well as a pizza restaurant and a liquor store in Lowell.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police.

