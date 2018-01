BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mattapan line is now down to four trolleys as crews repair the damage from a collision Friday.

Officials transported 16 people to the hospital after two trolleys crashed near the Cedar Grove station in Dorchester.

The MBTA blamed operator error for the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident.

