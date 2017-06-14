Mattis to decide troop levels in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several U.S. officials say President Donald Trump has given his defense secretary the authority to make decisions on U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan, amid repeated calls from commanders for more forces.

The decision, which has been in the works for weeks, was finalized Tuesday. U.S. officials confirmed it just hours after senators berated Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for failing to complete an updated combat strategy for the Afghanistan war.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the decision publicly before an official announcement, say the move gives Mattis the ability to adjust troop levels more quickly. Trump gave Mattis similar authority in Iraq and Syria.

The move allows Mattis to end the current cap on Afghanistan troop levels. That cap has been 8,400.

