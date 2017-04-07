Maynard residents are on flood alert after heavy rains

Maynard, MA (WHDH) — Friday morning, families in Maynard were watching the water.

The Assabett River has been getting close to it’s spilling point.

Thursday night the river in Maynard continued to rise and those who live along the water’s edge were nervous.

“I’ve lived here for seven years,” said one resident, “and this is the highest I’ve seen it.”

The rain has brought the river to the bank and a flood warning is in effect.

Flood stage is five feet and the fire department is on alert.

“We’ll keep monitoring it,” said Chief Anthony Stowers of the Maynard Fire Department. “The DPW is doing a great job. They go by and monitor it every now and then and they give us updates.”

