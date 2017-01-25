Mayor: City wasn’t properly notified of USDA bird poisoning

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor says the U.S. Department of Agriculture waited too long to tell Agawam officials about a pesticide application that reportedly caused dead birds to fall from the sky.

Mayor Richard Cohen asked for better communication from the USDA in a Jan. 12 letter to U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Richard Neal.

The letter says a USDA wildlife biologist administered a pesticide on a group of European starlings earlier this month. The dead birds alarmed residents.

Cohen says the city’s health agent was apparently notified on the day the pesticide was administered.

A USDA spokesman says the poisoning was part of a program to control their numbers. Cohen says officials should be told of any such program at least 30 days in advance.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)