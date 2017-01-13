Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson met up on Friday.

The two attended a Martin Luther King breakfast at the YMCA in Roxbury.

This is the first time the two appear in public together since Jackson announced he will be running for mayor.

Mayor Walsh says there’s nothing wrong with having a competitive race between friends.

The event honored the work of the YMCA.

Organizers hoped to raise money to support programs for the kids.

