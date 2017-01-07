Mayor Marty Walsh discusses incoming storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - City preparations are under way so when the worst of the storm hits this afternoon Boston is ahead of the game.

Mayor Marty Walsh talked about how Boston is getting ready for the storm.

“We started this morning around 6 a.m.” said Mayor Walsh. “Starting around 11 o’clock we will have 190 to 200 pieces of equipment on the street pre-treating the roads.”

Mayor Walsh said that number will go up to about 420 at the beginning of the storm and there will be as many as 700 pieces of equipment available throughout the night.

The mayor also urges people not to go out on the streets unless it is really necessary.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)