Mayor Marty Walsh says MBTA should not reinstate alcohol ads on trains and MBTA property

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh says the MBTA should not reinstate alcohol ads on trains and other MBTA property.

Walsh said the MBTA should find other ways to gain revenue, or find other companies to advertise.

The mayor said he believes the ads are targeting the wrong crowd.

Walsh is outspoken about being a recovering alcoholic and has been vocal about his stance on underage drinking.

