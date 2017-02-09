Mayor Marty Walsh speaks on the nor’easter set to hit Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh spoke with 7News today as the state prepares for the nor’easter that is expected to hit Thursday morning.

He declared a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Cars, as well as space savers, will need to be off the road by that time.

If anyone has non emergency questions you can call 311 where extra operators are on duty.

Plows and pre-treating vehicles were out on the roads early Thursday morning and Walsh said crews will be out on the road all day.

Mayor Walsh reminds everyone that the state is expecting blizzard like conditions and if you have to be out today to be safe.

And Governor Baker said MBTA crews have been preparing and are ready for Thursday’s storm.

