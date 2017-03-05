FLINT, Mich. (WHDH) – The mayor of Flint, Michigan announced that the city will not be able to fix its drinking water until August 2019. It will take almost two years to build a new water treatment plant.

Flint’s drinking water contains dangerous levels of lead after the city switched its water course three years ago.

Due to those levels, residents aren’t able to use the tap water for cooking or drinking unless it’s properly filtered.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)