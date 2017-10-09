SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WHDH) — The mayor of San Juan criticized FEMA, saying they are not doing enough.

Mayor Carmen Cruz tweeted, “Power collapses in San Juan hospital with 2 patients being transferred out. Have requested support from FEMA – NOTHING!”

She then went on to tweet, “The Hospital had requested support from FEMA and no response. Oh sorry they are collecting data…”

Millions of people in Puerto Rico are still without power and are waiting for help two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Many waited in long lines for hours to get essential supplies.

Patients at a hospital got moved back inside after it got power back.

