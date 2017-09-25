Mayor presents plan to bring commuter rail service to New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The mayor of Nashua says he will propose a partnership between the New Hampshire city and a private railroad company in order to offer a commuter rail service.

Mayor Jim Donchess said Friday he will bring forth a proposal to the Board of Aldermen that will enter the city into an agreement with the Boston Surface Railroad Co. The Nashua Telegraph reports Boston Surface will invest in creating a commuter rail line that connects Bedford and Nashua in New Hampshire to Lowell, Massachusetts.

Donchess says the service would come at no cost to the city, as it would be a public-private partnership. The commuter line would operate on a for-profit basis after it opens.

