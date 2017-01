The New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl. Some notable people from the Massachusetts area took to social media to congratulate the team.

Matt Ryan vs the 🐐 😂😂😂pats baby let's get this — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

Benny stopping the Steelers!!! pic.twitter.com/uP4Uh6Ac0x — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 23, 2017

Congrats to the AFC Champs, our very own @Patriots! Great game, well done! 🐐🏈 pic.twitter.com/Lob8ElL93E — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 23, 2017

#YES!!! For the 9th time in team history, @Patriots headed back to the #SuperBowl. Hope the balls are fully inflated. Next stop: HOUSTON!!! pic.twitter.com/oCZVZxL29d — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 23, 2017

Happy to be able to keep this jersey out of storage for a few more weeks! Congratulations New England @Patriots! #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/hiHbaju6Rt — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) January 23, 2017

Gillette Stadium even took the time to congratulate the team.

Our #Patriots are AFC Champions! — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) January 23, 2017

Gisele took to Instagram a picture with the caption: Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady