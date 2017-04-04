Mayor Walsh calls out ‘coward’ responsible for shooting Boston boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are still searching for suspects after a young boy was shot and injured Sunday in the city’s Roxbury section.

The boy, 6, was shot on Copeland Street around 9:30 p.m. As investigators piece the case together, many questions still remain.

Police officials say gunfire erupted as the boy was walking with his father. They say a silver car with two young men, about 18 to 20 years old, pulled up and started shooting.

The boy was hit in the lower back and taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Police say they believe the shooters were targeting the boy’s father, and say the father told them he believed he was targeted at the scene.

“You missed your target,” Walsh said Sunday of the shooter. “You’re not that tough.”

On Tuesday, Walsh again called out the gunman.

“I went to visit the 6-year-old boy that was shot in the hospital,” Walsh said. “It was sad. The people who did that is a coward.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)