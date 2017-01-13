Mayor Walsh, Councilor Jackson to meet at Roxbury YMCA

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackon, set to face off in a mayoral race next November, will come together on Thursday for a charity breakfast in Roxbury.

The two will attend the Martin Luther King Junior business and community breakfast at the Roxbury YMCA.

Thursday’s breakfast comes just one day after Jackson officially announced he would be in the running for mayor of Boston.

Jackson said he plans to focus on issues involving income inequality, affordable housing and education.

Mayor Marty Walsh responded to the announcement by saying he welcomes anyone to run for mayor.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)