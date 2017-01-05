BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh met with two groups on Thursday morning in City Hall to discuss the gender wage gap.

Mayor Walsh joined both the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement and the Boston Women’s Workforce Council in announcing the new details on the gender wage gap.

The Boston Women’s Workforce Council’s report is the first report in the national to use real date from businesses to try to explain and justify the wage gap.

