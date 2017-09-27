BOSTON (WHDH) - The votes of the Boston mayoral preliminary election are in and now the real race begins.

Current Mayor Marty Walsh took the lead, winning 63 percent of Tuesday’s votes. Now, Walsh is hoping to persuade voters to get him a second 4-year term.

He faces off against 3-term Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, who earned less than 30 percent of Tuesday’s votes.

If elected, Jackson would make history as Boston’s first black mayor.

An incumbent Boston mayor hasn’t been unseated since the 1940’s, and Walsh is working to keep it that way on Nov. 7.

Boston results:

Marty Walsh, 34,869 – 62.53 percent

Tito Jackson, 16,202 – 29.06 percent

Robert Cappucci, 3,735 – 6.70 percent

Joseph Wiley, 529 – .95 percent

Write-In Votes, 426 – .76 percent

