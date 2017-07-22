Mayor Walsh officially kicks off re-election for Boston mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Supporters flooded Forian Hall in Dorchester Saturday with one goal in mind — re-electing Mayor Marty Walsh.

He faces challenger Tito Jackson, who announced his candidacy in April.

“I don’t own this seat,” Walsh said at the event. “This seat belongs to the people of Boston.”

The campaign kicked off with a family fun day filled with music, food, and other entertainment.

Walsh posed for pictures and individually heard concerns from his community. Supporters say he has brought hope and change to the city.

As for re-election, Walsh says he doesn’t take anything for granted and will continue to fight and hopes the people give him a chance once again.

“We laid down a lot of foundation in the last 3 years and we will continue to build on that in the city,” he said.

