Mayor Walsh: Threatening space saver notes will not be tolerated

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said threatening space saver messages and notes will not be tolerated in the city.

“Take this and expect your windows to be broken,” said one angry noted shared with Boston 311. The note’s author wrote that they were infuriated after someone stole a spot which took two hours to shovel out.

Walsh said he and other city officials are “disappointed” by the messages that residents are leaving on each other’s cars.

“Please be respectful of your neighbors. We all share these streets and our city,” Walsh said in a tweet. “No threats will be tolerated.”

For now, Walsh says no changes are planned for the space saver program. The city allows space savers to be used up to 48 hours after a snow emergency ends.

In South Boston, people acknowledged the unwritten rule of “don’t park in a spot you didn’t shovel out yourself.”

“I don’t condone leaving threatening notes but […] I’ve shoveled out my car, it’s a hassle,” said South Boston resident Kevin St. Gelais.

