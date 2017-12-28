BOSTON (WHDH) - As bitter cold hits Massachusetts, Mayor Marty Walsh is urging people to take extra precautions to keep safe in the frigid temperatures.

“This is a dangerous time in the city,” said Walsh.

Walsh offered some tips to help the people of Boston battling with the cold:

Call 3-1-1 to connect with City Hall for help or resources.

Call Inspectional Services at 617-635-5300 if you have an unresponsive property manager or landlord and need help.

Keep an eye on neighbors.

Dress in layers.

Boston also added beds to homeless shelters to help with those in need during these freezing conditions, Walsh said.

He encourages people who see someone staying outside without shelter to call 9-1-1.

Almost 1,600 guests utilized the homeless shelters in Boston Wednesday night, added Walsh.

