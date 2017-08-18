Mayor Walsh: Violence won’t be tolerated at ‘Free Speech Rally’ on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Boston’s mayor and police commissioner say about 500 officers are being deployed to make sure there is no violence involving people attending a free speech rally and planned counterprotests this weekend.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that officials “will not tolerate any incitements of violence” at the rally planned for Saturday on Boston Common.

The Boston Free Speech Coalition says its rally Saturday has nothing to do with white nationalism and they are not affiliated with the organizers of a rally in Virginia last weekend that erupted into violence and left one person dead.

But Walsh and other critics say many of the speakers invited to the rally “spew hate.”

A coalition leader has said as many as 1,000 people could show up at its rally. Organizers of a counterprotest expect as many as 20,000 to 30,000 people to join them on a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) march.

Barricades will be used to keep protesters and counter-protesters separated. New surveillance cameras have also been installed in the area.

“If the free speech rally goes out of control – first sign of a problem we’re going to shut it down,” Walsh said.

“Punch Nazis” was written in chalk on the Common’s Parkman Bandstand, where the rally will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Boston-area leaders of Black Livers Matter said Friday that they don’t buy claims that the rally planned for Saturday is not about white supremacy.

Boston police said they are preparing for the worst.

7News will be covering the rally and counter protests on Saturday morning.

New surveillance cameras installed this morning at the site of tomorrow's "Free Speech" rally on #BostonCommon pic.twitter.com/BHYvYsl8in — Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) August 18, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)