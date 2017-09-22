Mazda 6 recalled; wiring short can knock out power steering

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling more than 60,000 midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.

The recall covers Mazda 6 sedans from 2015 and 2016. The company says in documents posted by the U.S. government that wires under the front passenger seat can rub against welding debris, causing them to short. A loss of power-assisted steering can increase the risk of a crash, although none have been reported.

Owners should see multiple warning lights if the problem happens.

Dealers will inspect the cars and install insulating tape or a protective pad to shield the wires. The recall is expected to start on Sept. 29.

