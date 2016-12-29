MBTA and Keolis ready to run full schedule in wintry weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and Keolis said they are fully prepared to run trains in Thursday’s wintry weather after putting in weeks of hard work to prevent problems on the tracks.

Before snow began falling Thursday, crews were out sanding and salting stairs and platforms at all stations. Plows will also be used to clear snow and ice. Overnight, Commuter Rail trains will be kept idling to stay warm and exterior train doors will remain closed so the doors will not stick.

A command center has been set up and transportation crews will be on hand to make sure everything runs on time on Friday. Extra mechanical crews will be at key locations on routes to ensure a rapid response in case any problems come up.

“We think we’re in a good place, we’re ready for whatever the weather throws at us and we’re expecting to run a full service over the next 24 hours through today and tomorrow,” said Keolis General Manager David Scory.

The MBTA is asking commuters to also check their Twitter feed for the latest on any possible delays.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)