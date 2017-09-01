MBTA: Beverly Depot MBTA Station northbound closed after person fatally hit by train

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Officials said the Beverly Depot MBTA Station northbound line is closed after a person was fatally hit by a train Friday morning.

Authorities said the person hit was a male.

The man was trespassing on the northbound side of the tracks when he was hit.

The victim died on scene as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Transit Police and the Essex County DA’s Office are continuing their investigation.

7News will bring updates.

