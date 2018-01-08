BOSTON (WHDH) - Days after Massachusetts was hit with a large snowstorm, MBTA crews are still working to remove the snow left behind.

State transportation officials defended the T’s performance after a rough week and a half in frigid temperatures. They thanked MBTA employees and praised them for their hard work during the storm.

Following the storm, Friday’s on time performance for the Commuter Rail registered at 35 percent. State officials said they’re working with the Commuter Rail to improve service.

The MBTA general manager said Monday that there’s no transportation system in the country that could withstand frigid temperatures, but said the state’s did.

