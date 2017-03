BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers helped revive a man who fell unconscious in Government Center.

Officials say the victim stopped breathing after he collapsed on the green line platform Thursday night.

The two workers helped a physicians assistant at the scene perform CPR and revive the victim with a defibrillator.

He is in stable condition.

