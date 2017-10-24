BOW, NH (WHDH) - The MBTA is hopeful the Green Line extension project can move forward now that two companies have certified that they can complete the project under the designated budget.

Officials have set a limit of around $1.3 billion.

According to the T, three companies had been competing for the contract.

Officials want to extend the Green Line to Medford and Somerville.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)