MBTA increases security after NYC subway attack

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police have increased security at MBTA stations in Boston after a terror attack at a New York City subway station injured three people Monday morning.

“Although there does not appear to be a specific threat to the Boston area at this time, the BPD has stepped up patrol near major MBTA stations and reminds officers to remain vigilant,” Boston Police tweeted shortly after the attack in midtown Manhattan.

Transit officials say there has been no threat to MBTA stations in the area, but there will be increased police presence at all stops. Officers and K-9 units were standing by at both North Station and South Station.

The Massachusetts State Police said troopers across the state “will continue to monitor developments and take appropriate action if required.”

The MBTA held a disaster exercise training for first responders Sunday. A derailment was simulated and first responders helped evacuate volunteers pretending to be passengers.

