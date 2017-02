BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will launch their Link Pass program.

To qualify, riders must be between 18 and 25 and live in Somerville, Boston, Chelsea or Malden.

And they must be enrolled in a GED, job training or income based program to receive the discounted pass for 30 dollars a month.

The pass will cover unlimited subway and local bus rides.

