MBTA makes line changes to Newburyport/Rockport line ahead of Tuesday’s commute

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Several trains along the Newburyport/Rockport lines have been canceled Tuesday in an attempt to give workers additional time to fix issues along the tracks.

Transit officials say the tidal surge during last week’s storm shorted signals along the line and as a result have canceled some trains along that line to give workers more time to fix the problem.

On Monday, the MBTA’s general manager praised the work of employees in the wake of the storm.

The commuter rail endured the coldest stretch of weather in its history, according to Keolis, which operates the system. But last Friday, the rail’s on-time performance was at a low 37 percent.

Now the state’s transportation agency says there’s another concern looming — potential flooding from the melting snow.

“I think the biggest concern as the weather warms up is flooding,” said transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack, “depending on how the snow melts, and that’s going to be true on our highways as well as the MBTA.”

The MBTA says it has canceled the following trains:

INBOUND

5:50 a.m. from Newburyport

5:08 p.m. from Rockport

5:35 p.m. from Beverly

7:08 p.m. from Newburyport

OUTBOUND

6:26 a.m. from North Station to Newburyport

7:08 a.m. from North Station to Newburyport/Rockport

3:35 p.m. from North Station to Rockport

4:40 p.m. from North Station to Newburyport/Rockport

5:40 p.m. from North Station to Newburyport

