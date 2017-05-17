MBTA mechanics set to rally against privatization

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA mechanics are set to rally at The State House on Wednesday.

They are calling on legislators and the T’s fiscal management control board to reject privatization proposals.

Mechanics and supporters do not want MBTA maintenance services to be outsourced to other corporations.

Mayor Marty Walsh is one of the politicians scheduled to speak at the rally.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

