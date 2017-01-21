BOSTON (WHDH) - Navigating around Boston was not easy on Saturday, with so many people trying to get into the city. The T was packed; more trains were added to help meet the intense demand.

Officials had planned for 70,000 riders, but numbers swelled past that as crowds dealt with long lines and wait times at several T stops this morning.

The MBTA says they are running at full peak service on Saturday.

The MBTA announced additional subway service on Saturday afternoon to “accommodate demand from those customers who attended the Boston Women’s March” along with other transit customers.

They also included a non-stop bus service from Copley Square to Riverside Station. Thirty non-stop buses were scheduled to travel.

The non-stop buses supplement Green Line D branch subway service. The MBTA said they planned to add trains to the Green Line D branch and the D line service level will be at a higher level than weekday rush hour levels of service.

The MBTA Red Line was also running on the same service level as it would during weekday rush hour.

Extra Passenger coaches were added to most MBTA Commuter Rail lines.

Officials say extra MBTA staff were put in key stations to provide additional customer assistance.

#MBTA Charles Station heavy but orderly crowds. Extra Transit Police on duty throughout the system to ensure everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/kliX8assKS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 21, 2017

This is what it looked like on one of the outbound trains at South Station. Not too packed. #7news pic.twitter.com/GUEDX8Hp7T — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 21, 2017

Big crowds, but everyone in good spirits at South Station #BosWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/VEDmePVxP8 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 21, 2017

Crowds here at South Station as they wait for their trains after the #BosWomensMarch #7news pic.twitter.com/WBl6N0xgvC — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 21, 2017

