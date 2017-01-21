BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has announced additional subway service this afternoon starting at 3 p.m. to “accommodate demand from those customers who attended the Boston Women’s March” along with other transit customers.

They will also have special non-stop bus service from Copley Square to Riverside Station.

Thirty non-stop buses are scheduled to travel.

The non-stop supplement Green Line D branch subway service. The MBTA has added trains to the Green Line D branch and the D line service level will be at a higher level than weekday rush hour levels of service.

The MBTA Red Line will be running on the same service level as it would during weekday rush hour.

Extra Passenger coaches have been added to most MBTA Commuter Rail lines.

Extra MBTA staff will be be in key stations to provide additional customer assistance.

#MBTA Charles Station heavy but orderly crowds. Extra Transit Police on duty throughout the system to ensure everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/kliX8assKS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 21, 2017

