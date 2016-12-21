MBTA offers Youth Pass to low-income passengers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting in February, low-income residents in Boston, Malden, Somerville and Chelsea will be eligible to receive discounted MBTA rates.

The new pass program will be open to people ages 12 to 18 who are not enrolled in school. Student passes already cover those in that age range who are enrolled in school.

Discounted passes will also be offered to riders between the ages of 19-25 who are enrolled in a General Education Degree program or other training program.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)