MBTA Police arrest man for repeated ‘upskirting’

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested a man for attempting to record up the skirt of a victim, and officials say it’s the second time he’s been arrested for the crime.

Police say they received a call at the Broadway station on Sunday. A victim told police that she was leaving the station when she noticed a man walking very close to her. She turned around and saw the suspect holding a cell phone between her skirt and legs, and that his phone was in ‘Record’ mode.

The suspect, James Cullers, 52 of Boston, was arrested. Officials say he was also arrested for upskirting in September of 2016 and had been wanted on prior rape and other sexual assault charges.

Cullers’ phone was seized as evidence in the case.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)