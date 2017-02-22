MBTA police seek man accused accosting family, making sexual comments to young girl

CHARLESTOWN, MA (WHDH) — MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said accosted a family and made sexual comments to a young girl at on Orange Line station in Boston.

Officials said the man approached the family on a train at the Community College station on Tuesday

He’s wanted for questioning in connection with intimidation of a witness and assault and battery.

The man allegedly directed “harsh sexual comments” at a nine-year-old girl after approaching her family in an aggressive manner.

Police did not release any additional information.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

