MBTA police seek woman who took $40,000 violin

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say took a violin that was left behind by a commuter at South Station.

Authorities say the violin, which is valued at $40,000, was picked up by an unidentified individual on June 10.

Authorities hope someone will recognize the woman captured on surveillance video so the violin can be returned to its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050 or anonymously via text at 873873.

