MBTA prepared to handle snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is using a special plow to keep snow off of the tracks and to keep the trains running.

The snow made getting around Boston very dangerous on Thursday.

There was a crash on the Zakim Bridge that resulted in minor injuries and an MBTA bus got stuck in the snow drifts in Hyde Park.

But state transportation officials said the storm wont cause a repeat of exactly two years ago, when heavy snow shut down the T for a day.

“Over the course of the past two years, we have replaced virtually all of the above ground third rail on both the orange and the red lines,” said Brian Shortsleeve, General manager of the MBTA. “And as a result, they are in far better shape.”

Plows were out clearing city streets and mounted on the front of trains to push snow off the tracks.

“Those are on the cars to clear snow and to particularly keep the snow out of the engines,” said Shortsleeve, “and that is another thing that didn’t exist in 2015, which does exist now.”

