MBTA prepares for another storm

The MBTA is running on a normal Monday schedule. But they have warned riders to be careful and allow for extra time as they head into work.

Some bus routes are using modified snow routes, while you can expect 10-20 minute delays on several Amtrak lines.

Officials say the MBTA was ready for the last storm and they are prepared for Monday’s storm as well.

“For those commuting tomorrow,” said Governor Charlie Baker, “especially those coming from north of the city, please exercise caution and take your time.”

