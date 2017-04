The MBTA is giving people a glimpse at what the new Green Line trains will look like.

The MBTA revealed the designs for the new vehicles.

The project is expected to cost around 118 million dollars.

Some of the trains are expected to be on the tracks by the end of the year.

The rest of the trains are expected to be delivered by 2019.

