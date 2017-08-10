MBTA scraps plan for construction of hundreds of Wi-Fi poles

BOSTON (AP) — A plan to construct hundreds of Wi-Fi poles, some as tall as 74 feet, along the route of the Massachusetts commuter rail system has been abandoned.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Thursday rejected the proposal, which had come under intense criticism from cities and towns along the route.

Homeowners in the communities complained that the structures, known as monopoles, amounted to eyesores, especially in residential areas and historic districts where they could rise about the tree line.

The MBTA called on its private contractor, BAI Communications, to come up with a new plan to improve wireless internet service on commuter trains.

MBTA interim general manager Steve Poftak said in a letter to BAI that the towers were too high, and that the T had anticipated a more modest proposal.

