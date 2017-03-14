MBTA stays on track during Tuesday snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA had no major problems to report during Tuesday’s snowstorm and are hoping to remain on track for Wednesday’s morning commute.

The MBTA had 800 buses and 500 trains in service Tuesday, with the Commuter Rail running on a modified storm schedule. Some bus lines were also on snow routes and the Ferry and Mattapan Line were both out of service.

Special compact frontloaders were used to clear snow off the tracks, equipment invented by an MBTA mechanic in the wake of the winter of 2015. Heaters were also installed on the tracks after the 2015 winter that saw record amounts of snow.

“The MBTA’s focus remains providing service for today for those who do need to travel, while also focusing on cleaning up this evening in anticipation of providing full service for tomorrow’s commute,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The MBTA told commuters to check their website and Twitter account to ensure everything will be running on time for Wednesday’s commute. The Ferry and Mattapan Line will also be back in service Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)