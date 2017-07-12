MBTA suspends Green Line service between Arlington, Government Center stations

BOSTON (WHDH) — The MBTA has suspended Green Line service between the Government Center and Arlington stations.

Officials say a “power problem” at the Boylston Station is to blame for the suspension in service.

As an alternative, the MBTA is asking commuters to utilize Orange Line services between Back Bay and Haymarket in the downtown area.

The affected stops include Government Center, Park Street, Boylston and Arlington.

It’s not clear when the service will resume. The MBTA is warning commuters of severe delays.

