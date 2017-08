CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - The MBTA has confirmed the teen who was struck by a Commuter Rail train in Concord last week has died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the teen, Dylan Smyth, 15, and was riding his bike across the station when he was hit.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday night.

He was airlifted to Mass General Hospital.

