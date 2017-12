BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA tested out a ‘bus only’ lane for inbound commuters, traveling from Roslindale to Forest Hills.

The dedicated lane was tested on Tuesday.

Officials said the lane will be tested again next week.

Dedicated bus lane trial today for inbound #MBTA buses heading to #ForestHills from Roslindale.

This will be tested again next Tuesday AM. pic.twitter.com/7l2LBbktub — MBTA (@MBTA) December 12, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)