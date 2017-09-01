MBTA to start checking Commuter Rail tickets before boarding due to loss in revenue

BOSTON (WHDH) — The MBTA will soon start checking passengers’ Commuter Rail tickets before they board due to a loss of millions of dollars.

Keolis, the company the operates the Commuter Rail, said they lose around $30 million each year because passengers either buy the wrong ticket or do not buy one at all. Some passengers at South Station told 7News sometimes they end up getting free rides because conductors do not come by to check their tickets.

While some passengers agree with the plan, others said that stopping to show their passes will just be an inconvenience.

Keolis said electronic ticketing gates like those used in the subway will eventually be installed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)